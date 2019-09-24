Horry County Schools outlines how new North Myrtle Beach board member will be picked

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools is looking to fill a vacancy on its board after last week’s resignation of one member, who was arrested for a DUI.

Holly Heniford, who represented North Myrtle Beach, resigned after that arrest earlier this month. Candidates have until Oct. 16 to file for the position.

The school board has until Dec. 15 to appoint an interim member to represent district one until the 2020 election. That’s when a vote will be held for someone to serve the last two years of Heniford’s term.

HCS board chair Ken Richardson says interviews and the swearing-in of the appointee are expected to happen in November.