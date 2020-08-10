Horry County Schools reopening plan receives final approval from state

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Education approved the Horry County Schools re-opening plan Monday, according to the district’s website.

The district announced they have multiple plans based on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in the county.

If there is a low spread, there will be a plan that involves minimal social distancing:

Social distancing required only where individuals may congregate, such as hallways, reception areas, cafeteria, restroom and locker rooms.

School facilities are open; all students may be in school at the same time.

Traditional instruction with preparation for hybrid learning.

If there is a medium spread, there will be a plan that involves moderate social distancing:

School facilities are open but social distancing is required.

Limit density of people in school facilities to no more than 50-percent maximum capacity.

Enhanced health protocols.

Hybrid learning for all.

If there is a high spread rate, there will be a plan that involves distance learning:

School facilities are closed; no students in school buildings. Teachers report daily to their respective classrooms, and all other school and district staff members report to their assigned buildings as well.

Distance learning for all students.

To view the full reopening plan, click here.

