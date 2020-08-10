Horry County Schools reopening plan receives final approval from state

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Education approved the Horry County Schools re-opening plan Monday, according to the district’s website.
The district announced they have multiple plans based on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in the county.
If there is a low spread, there will be a plan that involves minimal social distancing:
- Social distancing required only where individuals may congregate, such as hallways, reception areas, cafeteria, restroom and locker rooms.
- School facilities are open; all students may be in school at the same time.
- Traditional instruction with preparation for hybrid learning.
If there is a medium spread, there will be a plan that involves moderate social distancing:
- School facilities are open but social distancing is required.
- Limit density of people in school facilities to no more than 50-percent maximum capacity.
- Enhanced health protocols.
- Hybrid learning for all.
If there is a high spread rate, there will be a plan that involves distance learning:
- School facilities are closed; no students in school buildings. Teachers report daily to their respective classrooms, and all other school and district staff members report to their assigned buildings as well.
- Distance learning for all students.
To view the full reopening plan, click here.
