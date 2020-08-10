Horry County Schools reopening plan receives final approval from state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Horry County Schools

FILE

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) –  The South Carolina Department of Education approved the Horry County Schools re-opening plan Monday, according to the district’s website.

The district announced they have multiple plans based on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in the county.

If there is a low spread, there will be a plan that involves minimal social distancing:

  • Social distancing required only where individuals may congregate, such as hallways, reception areas, cafeteria, restroom and locker rooms.
  • School facilities are open; all students may be in school at the same time.
  • Traditional instruction with preparation for hybrid learning.

If there is a medium spread, there will be a plan that involves moderate social distancing:

  • School facilities are open but social distancing is required.
  • Limit density of people in school facilities to no more than 50-percent maximum capacity.
  • Enhanced health protocols.
  • Hybrid learning for all.

If there is a high spread rate, there will be a plan that involves distance learning:

  • School facilities are closed; no students in school buildings. Teachers report daily to their respective classrooms, and all other school and district staff members report to their assigned buildings as well.
  • Distance learning for all students.

To view the full reopening plan, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories