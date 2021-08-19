Horry County Schools reports more than 100 COVID cases 3 days after school starts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There are already more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Horry County Schools, less than a week after students headed back to the classroom.

According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Case Dashboard, there are currently 116 cases, 104 student cases and 12 staff cases. There are 51 staff members in quarantine.

Screenshot of map on Horry County Schools COVID-19 Case Dashboard.

The cases are divided among the schools in the district. The most cases at a single school is 9; there are currently 9 active cases at both Conway Middle School and St. James Elementary School.

If you want to check the number of cases at your child’s school, you can visit the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Case Dashboard here.