Horry County Schools seeks judges for technology fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools is seeking judges for its 11th annual technology fair.

The fair will showcase ideas among students, teachers, communities, and explore the possibilities of blending technology into classrooms. This year the event will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on 2101 N Oak Street.

Horry County Schools is asking for people who have not participated in the past to volunteer as a judge for this year’s event.

Judges will need to be able to volunteer from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to judge 10 to 15 projects depending on the final number of entries and judges.

If you are interested in being a judge, visit https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Page/12757 to complete the survey.