Horry County Schools Students have higher AP passing rate than national average

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – New data from The College Board reports that Horry County Schools students have maintained a pass rate of 66% on Advanced Placement exams, according to the school district.

This is higher than the state and national average which is 58%. According to Horry County Schools, the district also saw a 3% increase in the number of students taking AP classes and a 7% in the number of AP exams taken.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 2,213 HCS students participated in AP classes, up from 2,148 students the previous year. For the school year ending in 2019, students taking AP classes took 3,415 exams, compared to 3,203 exams taken the previous year. The pass rate for AP exams is determined by scores of 3, 4, or 5. Students who earned scores of 3, 4, or 5 are also eligible to receive college course credit.

Six District schools had 2019 AP pass rates that surpassed the national average. They are: