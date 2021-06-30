Horry County Schools summer food program to combine distribution sites

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to a low participation rate in Horry County Schools’ food distribution program, the district will begin combining school distribution sites, the district announced Wednesday.

Beginning next week, meals will only be available at the elementary and middle schools listed below:

Elementary Schools

SERVING JUNE 24th- JULY 28th

Aynor Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-7084

Burgess Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-0439

Carolina Forest Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 903-7147

Conway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0702

Myrtle Beach Primary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 839-7175

Socastee Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-3144

Waterway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-2211

Middle Schools

SERVING JUNE 23rd- JULY 22nd

Conway Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-0307

Loris Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 756-0912

Ocean Bay Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-8437

Socastee Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-6089

All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the program. Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed above. Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed.

Once you arrive at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria (numbers listed above), and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.