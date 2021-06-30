Horry County Schools summer food program to combine distribution sites

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to a low participation rate in Horry County Schools’ food distribution program, the district will begin combining school distribution sites, the district announced Wednesday.
Beginning next week, meals will only be available at the elementary and middle schools listed below:
Elementary Schools
SERVING JUNE 24th- JULY 28th
- Aynor Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-7084
- Burgess Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-0439
- Carolina Forest Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 903-7147
- Conway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0702
- Myrtle Beach Primary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 839-7175
- Socastee Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-3144
- Waterway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-2211
Middle Schools
SERVING JUNE 23rd- JULY 22nd
- Conway Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-0307
- Loris Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 756-0912
- Ocean Bay Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-8437
- Socastee Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-6089
All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the program. Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed above. Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed.
Once you arrive at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria (numbers listed above), and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.