Horry County Schools Superintendent, Rick Maxey, tests positive for COVID

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools’ Superintendent Rick Maxey announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I am hopeful that they will continue to be that way,” Maxey said. “I will remain in isolation for the time designated by health care providers and am looking forward to returning to work. Thanks in advance for your support and prayers.”

Maxey announced he got the positive test result back Monday afternoon. The announcement comes days after the district expressed concerns for students and staff testing positive following winter break.

