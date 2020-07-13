Horry County Schools to approve plan for upcoming school year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board of Education is set to approve a plan for the school year at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Last Thursday, School Board Chair Ken Richardson said he wants to delay the start of school by three weeks, from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson said won’t send any teachers or students back unless it’s the safest environment possible.

“I promise the parents right now, when I send the kids back to school, I’m going to be there with them,” said Richardson. “The first month, I’m going to be at a school every day, all day long, from bell to bell.”

The HCS board must vote on any changes to the academic calendar before they become official.

LATEST HEADLINES: