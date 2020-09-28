Horry County Schools to continue with hybrid learning model

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will continue to operate with limited a face-to-face, hybrid learning model for the week of October 5-9.
Their weekly Instructional Meter is available on their website and will be updated each Monday.
Learn more here: http://ow.ly/JbKL50BlYcH
Making the Grade Special Coverage
- Some parents worry as virtual learning lingers; advocates say it’s too soon to reopen
- How new guidelines for school buses would work
- DSS talks back-to-school for foster children as family voices concerns
- Concerns arise over mental health, abuse during school closures
- Top pediatricians testify some schools cannot fully reopen
- Comparing school reopening plans across Southeast hot spot states