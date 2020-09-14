Horry County Schools to continue with hybrid learning through Sept. 25

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will continue to operate with limited face-to-face instruction next week.

This decision, announced Monday, is based on weekly reporting by DHEC on disease activity in the county. On Monday, the disease activity report rated Horry County at a medium spread level for the third consecutive week. This means the hybrid model will continue.

The DHEC activity report can be found here and it is updated every Monday.

Soon after, Horry County Schools updates a “Hybrid Instructional Meter” on its website each Monday afternoon.

In the hybrid model, instruction is flexible based on the level of disease activity. Low spread means full-time face-to-face instruction, medium spread means limited face-to-face instruction, and high spread means full-time distance learning.

During limited face-to-face instruction, students are in three groups to limit the number of students in the classroom.

Groups of students alternate in-person attendance based on a grouping schedule posted on the district’s site.