Horry County Schools to continue with limited face-to-face instruction based on DHEC update

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will continue to operate with limited face-to-face instruction for the week of Sept. 14 to 18.

This decision, announced on Wednesday, is based on weekly reporting by DHEC on disease activity in the county. On Monday, the disease activity report rated Horry County at a medium spread level. This means the hybrid model will continue.

The DHEC activity report can be found here and it is updated every Monday.

Soon after, Horry County Schools updates a “Hybrid Instructional Meter” on its website each Monday afternoon.

The hybrid model means most students attend in-person classes two days a week, except for those needing additional instructional support. Students and parents also were given the choice of fully virtual learning.

Groups of students alternate in-person attendance based on a grouping schedule posted on the district’s site.