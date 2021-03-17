Horry County Schools to operate on distance-learning schedule Thursday ahead of severe weather

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools announced the district will be operating on a distance-learning instructional schedule Thursday ahead of severe weather conditions forecast by the National Weather Service.

All students and faculty will stay home, not reporting to their school sites, following the distance-learning instructional model, according to the district.

All after-school programs, activities and events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.

An update regarding school operations for Friday, March 19th, will be given as information becomes available. Count on News13 for updates.