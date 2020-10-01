Horry County Schools to operate with limited face-to-face instruction until Oct. 16

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will continue to operate with limited face-to-face instruction until Oct. 16.

The decision, announced today, is based on weekly reporting by DHEC on disease activity in the county. The disease activity report rated Horry County at a medium spread level. This means the hybrid model will continue.

The DHEC activity report can be found here and it is updated every Monday.

Soon after the DHEC report, Horry County Schools updates a “Hybrid Instructional Meter” on its website.

In the hybrid model, instruction is flexible based on the level of disease activity. Low spread means full-time face-to-face instruction, medium spread means limited face-to-face instruction, and high spread means full-time distance learning.

During limited face-to-face instruction, students are in three groups to limit the number of students in the classroom.