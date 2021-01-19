Horry County Sheriff’s Foundation donates $50K to HGTC for students studying criminal justice

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry-Georgetown Technical College Foundation was recently presented with a $50,000 check from the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County.

This latest donation from Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Foundation President, Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Fox, added funding towards the $100,000 endowment for students attending HGTC in the Criminal Justice program.

“The purpose of the endowment is to support individuals who have chosen a career in the field of law enforcement by providing scholarships for criminal justice majors seeking a career in law enforcement or related field,” Thompson said. “By providing scholarship opportunities, we hope to increase officer retention through recognition, education and professional development.”

To date, the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County has contributed $85,000 for the scholarship.

“We are immensely grateful to the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County for their continued commitment to HGTC and the Criminal Justice students in our community,” Neyle Wilson, HGTC Foundation President and CEO said. “Scholarships are an important financial resource to many HGTC students. A scholarship award is critical to a student who is struggling to pay for tuition or books and supplies. On behalf of the HGTC Foundation Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County for their generous support.”

The donation will help numerous students for years to come achieve their goals of attending HGTC and pursuing their Criminal Justice degrees. Many of the highly skilled graduates will proudly serve their local communities whether in law enforcement, the courts, corrections, or juvenile justice.

Sheriff Thompson added, “We are committed to the support of the Criminal Justice program and the HGTC Foundation. Through our partnership with HGTC, we have increased the existing endowment from $25,000 to $100,000 this year.”

HGTC President, Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, responded to the support by saying, “To receive such a generous donation for HGTC students, particularly during these times, encourages everyone at HGTC to be thankful for the positive impact made to help our students going into law enforcement. It is amazing the support we have received from Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Chief Deputy Tom Fox at the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County. We are grateful beyond words.”

The purpose of the HGTC Foundation is to raise funds to support the programs, services and activities of HGTC, its students and employees, and to create and cultivate positive relationships between the College and the community.

“We are so appreciative of their continued support by increasing the amount of their endowed scholarship fund,” Wilson continued.

The HGTC Foundation invites the community to become involved as the College continues to foster its reputation as a high quality learning and teaching institution with a student-centered environment. The community can enhance this vision with financial support for scholarships, programs, facilities or other needs; donation of equipment or technology; mentoring students; providing internships; and service on various academic or foundation advisory boards.