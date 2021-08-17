Horry County teachers welcome back students on the first day of school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s the moment teachers have been waiting for. Teachers in Horry County Schools have been preparing their classrooms to welcome their students back Tuesday.

A new school year can be intimidating for many students with a different classroom, harder homework, new classmates and a new teacher. One Horry County teacher who said she just couldn’t wait for the first day of school to welcome her students back.

Kate Murray is a second grade teacher at Waccamaw Elementary School. She has been teaching at Waccamaw Elementary for 6 years. From the direction the alphabet and the way the books are placed, Ms. Murray has been planning every detail in her classroom and will be welcoming 20 new second graders.

“The thing we are looking forward to is being able to see their bright smiling faces because last year with masks and everything. We really didn’t get to see them and so we are all excited to see their cute little faces and smiles,” Murray said.

She said she took the extra time to make sure her classroom is a special learning environment for her students. Murray said last year with the coronavirus pandemic and making the switch to hybrid, she missed seeing all her students but is hopeful for a better year.

“Just love on them and build relationships with them and just open up our hearts and the classrooms to them and we are excited that everyone is back and back together,” Murray said.

Staff said they are just excited to see their students in person again and they’ve got plenty of health plans in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

“What we are most excited about is just getting back to learning and teaching and spending time with kids. We are going to teach them about personal space. As a part of our wildcat community time, which is our social and emotional learning time which is one of the most important parts of our day,” said principal at Waccamaw Elementary School, Leslie Huggins.