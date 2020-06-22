Horry County to conduct aerial mosquito spraying

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government will conduct aerial spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday between 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and dusk, weather permitting.

The following locations will be sprayed:

Green Sea area/ Hwy 76, Boggy Branch, Mt Olive Church Rd., Lovett Ln, are the four corners.

Longs, N 905 area/ Fries bay Rd, Pleasant Grove, Waccamaw Ln, N 905, are the four corners.

The Horry County Stormwater Department operates the mosquito control program and offers regular service to residents in the unincorporated area of Horry County.

Anyone in the unincorporated areas that would like to request mosquito spraying in their area can call the Road and Drainage Hotline at (843) 381-8000.

To help keep the honeybee population safe, beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the location of their colonies or fill out a no-spray zone form at their website.

The chemicals used for mosquito control spraying are approved by the EPA and pose minimal risk to humans or animals. Individuals with asthma or other respiratory illness may wish to stay indoors and close windows and doors during spraying.

In addition, homegrown fruits and vegetables should be washed, scrubbed, and/or peeled before eating.

LATEST HEADLINES: