Horry County to host flood mitigation and resiliency virtual seminar series

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government will host a seven week virtual seminar series on flood mitigation and resiliency beginning July 1 as a component of the flood resiliency plan.

The virtual seminars will take place each Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. from July 1 to August 12. A schedule of topics for discussion is available here.

The purpose of the seminars is to provide impacted community members with resources and an opportunity to ask questions about relevant programs and topics. The series will culminate with an update on the Horry County Resiliency Plan.

A variety of County department leaders as well as State and Federal agency representatives plan to participate in the series.

“We think this series is a great way to get critical information to the communities impacted by flooding and to help connect them with local, state and federal programs that assist with disaster recovery and resiliency,” Director of Community Development Courtney Frappaolo said.

The seminars will be broadcast live on the Horry County Government Facebook Page, Government Access Channel (Spectrum/Time Warner channel 1301 or Horry Telephone Cooperative Channel 14), and on the County website at horrycounty.org/resiliencyproject.

The format for each session will include one or two presentations followed by an opportunity for virtual attendees to submit questions. The question and answer session will be moderated, with each session planned to last about an hour.

Participants can submit their questions during the seminar by texting (843) 502-0033 or emailing resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org.

Users watching the seminar on the Horry County Government Facebook page can submit their questions in the comments section of the live video feed.

Information and updates will be available at their website.

