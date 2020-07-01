Horry County to host virtual seminar preparing residents for hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County residents will get the chance to hear about the county’s flood mitigation and resiliency project starting Wednesday at 4pm.

The Horry County Flood Mitigation and Resiliency seminar provides resources for residents every hurricane season.

This year however, county officials hope to address the common problem in some areas with the help of agents with the Disaster Recovery Office and FEMA, during a 7-week long series.

The county will host the virtual series every Wednesday through August 12. It will include tips for residents to act on before and after a hurricane occurs.

Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, hopes the series will help people prepare, even those who live outside of flood zones.

“A lot of folks might think of [or] see flood mitigation and resilience they say, ‘Oh, I’ve never flooded before’ or ‘Oh, I’m not in a flood zone,'” Bell explained. “That’s already a myth we have to bust because everyone technically is in a flood zone it’s just ‘What is your risk of flooding within that?’”

The the virtual series will broadcast live on the Horry County Government Facebook page, channel 1301 on Spectrum/Time Warner cable, and channel 14 with Horry County Telephone Cooperative.

Bell told News13 everyone is encouraged to join the conversation and submit questions by texting (843) 502-0033 or emailing resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org.

