Horry County to move to OPCON level 1, Emergency Operations Center to open ahead of Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, Horry County will move to OPCON level 1 and the county’s Emergency Operations Center will open ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Horry County’s EOC will open Monday at 10 a.m. and the county will move to OPCON level 1 at noon, according to a release from the county. The county’s phone bank is also now open and can be reached by calling 843-915-5150. The county’s government offices will be open Tuesday on a regular schedule.

SC Governor Henry McMaster previously issued an evacuation order for Zone A of Horry and Georgetown counties.

