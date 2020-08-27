Horry County to open 3 additional absentee voting locations

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In anticipation of the increased number of citizens expected to vote absentee, Horry County Voter’s Registration and Elections will set up three additional voting sites.
Sites will be set up at the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. from October 5 to November 2.
Voters who prefer to vote absentee in person will enter the facility, complete the provided absentee voting application and then vote.
If voting absentee in person, voters are urged to visit here to ensure that their information is correct prior to arrival.
If the information has changed or is otherwise incorrect, voters will be directed to the Horry County Registration and Elections office located at 1515 4th Avenue in Conway.
Additionally, absentee in person voters will need to have proper identification. Voters are encouraged to be patient as safety protocols may cause the process to be slightly slower.
Voters who were mailed absentee ballots may utilize the drop box to securely drop off their absentee ballots. A drop box is also available at the Voter’s Registration and Elections office.
For more information you can contact the Horry County Voter’s Registration and Elections at (843) 915-5440.
