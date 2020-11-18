Horry County to reconsider mask ordinance at next council meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A decision on a mask ordinance in Horry County is being reconsidered and was discussed at Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

Councilman Harold Worley made a motion to reconsider the mask ordinance (Emergency Ordinance 108-2020) amended in the last council meeting.

In the meeting on October 20, council amended the ordinance to include strongly encouraging mask wearing instead of requiring it. The amendment passed in a vote, 10 to 2.

A resolution that reconsiders the mask ordinance decision is being drafted and will be voted on at the next council meeting.

