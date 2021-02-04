Horry County to vote on latest negotiations in Hospitality Fee lawsuit settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council is set to discuss and vote Friday on the long fought Hospitality Fee lawsuit settlement with the City of Myrtle Beach.

Council members will get a legal brief on the latest negotiations between the county and Myrtle Beach and then vote afterwards, if appropriate at that time.

In March 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

In the complaint filed in 15th Circuit Court, the city took issue with a 1.5% hospitality fee Horry County has collected from Myrtle Beach and other municipalities since Jan. 1, 2017. The fee was collected on accommodations, food and beverage, and amusements.

Judge William H. Seals, Jr. approved Horry County’s proposal which proportionally distributes the $19 million between the municipalities relative to the percentage collected in each jurisdiction, according to the settlement.

The City of Myrtle Beach appealed the Hospitality Fee lawsuit settlement in October of 2020 after it was approved by the judge.

“This appeal is necessary to finally determine the rights of the other members of the class — those who paid the Hospitality Fee to Horry County during the period when it was in dispute — regarding distribution of the portion of the $19 million common fund that was not otherwise resolved by the settlement agreement,” the city said.

“The other provisions of the settlement agreement provide a far better arrangement for the City of Myrtle Beach and its residents as they allow the city to keep and use the full amount of the Hospitality Fee collected within the city limits,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

The city also filed a consent motion to get an expedited review of the appeal.

The 1.5% hospitality fee took effect on Jan. 1, 1997 and was supposed to end on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the city’s complaint.