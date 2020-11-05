Horry County voting machines face minor issues, around 16K absentee ballots being rescanned

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Voting in Horry County faced a small hiccup, but officials said it did not change the outcome of the already reported races.
Some of the voting machines were giving poll workers some problems when they tried to retrieve the votes from the USB sticks, according to Sandy Martin, Director of Horry County Voter Registration and Elections.
The company that supplies the machines has arrived to fix the issue and authorities said they are rerunning about 16,000 votes. There are around 14,000 that went fine and are in the internal system, according to Martin.
The county is hoping to have everything resolved by Thursday afternoon, at which time they will report all absentee ballot votes on the website.
