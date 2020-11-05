Horry County voting machines face minor issues, around 16K absentee ballots being rescanned

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail. The Monday, Sept. 21 written decision by Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Voting in Horry County faced a small hiccup, but officials said it did not change the outcome of the already reported races.

Some of the voting machines were giving poll workers some problems when they tried to retrieve the votes from the USB sticks, according to Sandy Martin, Director of Horry County Voter Registration and Elections.

The company that supplies the machines has arrived to fix the issue and authorities said they are rerunning about 16,000 votes. There are around 14,000 that went fine and are in the internal system, according to Martin.

The county is hoping to have everything resolved by Thursday afternoon, at which time they will report all absentee ballot votes on the website.

