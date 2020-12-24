Horry County woman claims auditor-elect made slanderous comments, accused her of stealing

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County woman has filed a complaint claiming employees at the auditor’s office made slanderous accusations that she stole items out of a person’s desk.

Sandra Beckwith filed a complaint against Judy Clardy and Beth Calhoun with the auditor’s office on Wednesday after she said their accusations were slanderous, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that on July 7, Clardy and Calhoun went to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and told deputies Beckwith had stolen personal items out of Clardy’s desk/cabinet drawers.

Clardy made additional “slanderous comments,” claiming Beckwith was a serial thief, according to the suit.

Deputies reviewed security footage of the area in front of the office, according to the lawsuit, but did not see Beckwith on the video.

Clardy then gave deputies a list of other employees to interview, continuing to claim Beckwith was a thief. However, when deputies interviewed them, they did not find evidence that Beckwith stole anything, according to the lawsuit.

Beckwith filed the complaint for “slander to her reputation including general damages for embarrassment, harassment, upsetedness, and mental suffering.”

She is seeking an undisclosed amount in actual damages, punitive damages and court costs.

LATEST HEADLINES: