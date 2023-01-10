MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – An Horry County woman suffered cardiac arrest after the Titans and Jaguars game on Sunday morning and remains in critical condition in Jacksonville.

Alexis Prue’s heart stopped for three minutes before being resuscitated and taken to the hospital. Andrew Prue, her husband, freelanced at WBTW News13 as a sports anchor in the spring of 2022 has been by her side as she slowly recovers.

Alexis has dealt with brain seizures as a result from the cardiac arrest, but those thankfully stopped. She remains in the ICU on medication and doctors are hopeful to wake her soon for the long recovery road ahead.

Alexis and Andrew also have a 15-month old daughter named India.

Below is their GoFundMe page if you would to assist with the Prue family and help once they return to Horry County.

