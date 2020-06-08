Hospital beds near capacity in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced hospitals in 10 counties across the state are at more than 75% capacity.

In the Pee Dee, hospitals in Chesterfield and Dillon county are already at full capacity. Horry County is near capacity at nearly 83%.

Surrounding counties aren’t far behind. Hospital beds for Florence and Darlington Counties are reaching capacities of 50%.

Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Medical Center said 75% capacity is considered low for his facilities.

“Pre-pandemic, we were operating at a fairly high capacity,” Sims explained. “If we weren’t near a hundred percent, we were close to it. We are used to operating in environments where we have a high number of patients who are in our health system or staying in our hospital.”

Experts are warning of another wave of COVID-19 cases in the height of protests and relaxed restrictions across the nation.

Health organizations, including the American Medical Association, claim racism as a cause for this public health issue as protests continue to spread. Due to lack of social distancing, experts are expecting more COVID-19 cases.

As local hospitals are nearing capacity, that could reduce chances of patients in need of care. As for Grand Strand Hospitals, Sims said they are ready for what could be next.

“We are very confident that we are going to take care of any influx of patients that we might see,” Sims said. “As I said earlier, we just haven’t seen that with COVID patients, and we look at that everyday.”

Officials tell News13 that hospitals tend to fill up during the summer, but recent events may increase occupancy levels even more.

