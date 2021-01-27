Hospitals join senators’ request for vaccination logistic director, Gov. McMaster has yet to respond

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Pressure continues to mount as Gov. McMaster has yet to comment on the request for an appointed position to lead the logistics of the vaccination distribution.

South Carolina state senators Stephen Goldfinch (R-Murrells Inlet) and Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington) sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster Friday asking for former Adjutant General Bob Livingston to be made head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics.

While some hospitals have joined the plea, Goldfinch said on Wednesday they have yet to receive a response from the governor. “The longer this goes on the worse it gets,” Goldfinch said. “I keep hoping we’ll get a handle on this, but we haven’t yet.”

Sen. Goldfinch also told News13 “the pressure is mounting” and he has heard from a number of hospitals, health care associations and nursing homes that are beginning to write letters to McMaster expressing their support of the idea.

Tidelands Health announced administrators there wrote a letter to McMaster in support of Goldfinch’s suggestion on the logistics director.

“[Hospitals] are all concerned about playing their part, doing the best they can in getting as many vaccines in the arms of our constituents as possible, but there are bottlenecks,” Goldfinch said. “There are communication problems. There are collaboration problems and they are desperately searching for the same thing I am, which is helpful.”

McMaster blames the hospitals, threatening to use his executive powers to force them to give more vaccines. He says most have administered just two-thirds or less of their doses.

But hospitals are saying they do not have enough vaccines to make all the appointments and they are getting significantly less than they requested.

Goldfinch says it’s a “logistic nightmare” Anyone who is looking at South Carolina’s situation from the “inside or outside” will see the state needs help.

Livingston, according to Goldfinch, has the experience in logistical tactics and has worked with big and small government when leading the National Guard.

The state says 16% more vaccine doses are expected to be delivered by next week after President Biden announced the purchase of an additional 200 million vaccines.

Livingston said if he is offered the position he would be interested.

