Hospitals ready to give more booster shots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health staff are gearing up to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots to people who already have their 2nd doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, with a booster vaccine event. This walk-in event is set for Friday, October 15th from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Bennettsville Community Center, 714 N. Marlboro Street.

Jocie Patterson, McLeod Health’s Process Manager, says they are making sure they are prepared for the foot traffic.

“To shoot for 400 in a 4 hour period over the next 6 Fridays and we certainly have enough vaccine for that,” Patterson said. “I will have to admit staffing is a top concern for us and we will be over the next 6 weeks utilizing some retired nursing staff. We also have staff at the hospital that have also volunteered some time,” Patterson continued.

They are also bringing in pharmacist and medical assistants for clerical work as they continue to host vaccine clinics. Vaccine Booster Shot Clinics are all walk-ins. The current list is as follows:

October 15, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cheraw – Bennettsville Community Center, 714 North Marlboro Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512



October 22, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536



October 29, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

McLeod Medical Plaza Auditorium, 800 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506



November 5, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Clarendon Community Center located behind Weldon Auditorium, 13 Maple Street, Manning, SC 29102



November 12, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Loris – Center for Health & Fitness, 3207 Casey Street, Loris, SC 29569



November 19, 2021

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Pine Grove Baptist Church, 293 Zoar Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709



For a more detailed list of eligibility requirements, visit www.cdc.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine availability and locations, visit www.scdhec.gov.

Tidelands Health officials say they’ve been giving Pfizer Booster Shots doses for certain high-risk groups since Sept. 24th.

“In fact, the only thing that really curb some of our volume early on was the supply. So now that supply is in pretty good abundance, we asked our team to begin the process of raping up which is again why we went out to the Compass building,” Gayle Resetar, Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer, said.

Community members can get booster doses (and first or second doses) at their regional vaccination sites during the following hours:

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. Walk-in hours are as follows:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common , 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

These clinics are also walk-ins.

“We sure don’t want people to wait very long, but we’re not scheduling any of them now. We are doing them all on walk-ins and it seems to be working ok,” Resetar said.

You must bring your vaccination card, Driver’s License and Insurance Card with you to receive the 3rd dose and you must meet the following requirements:

• 65 years or older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings, such as health care and schools

• Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings, such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters