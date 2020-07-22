Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Hostess is recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the best by date.
The products were sold in stores across the U.S. and the voluntary recall includes fresh frozen and grocery store packs.
The unfrozen products have best by dates in late August. The frozen ones didn’t have a best by date, so you’ll need to check the barcode and batch numbers.
Consumers are urged to not eat them and to return the Zingers for a full refund.
