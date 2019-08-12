Hot afternoon with storm chances by mid week

High pressure will be in control of our weather through Wednesday, keeping us hot and humid and dry. By Wednesday a front will approach and stalling increasing our rain chances. For Today, expect mostly sunny skies, hot and humid. Highs near 92-94 inland and 86-88 beaches. The heat index will climb near 98-100 today but near 100-105 Tuesday and Wednesday. The front will stick around giving us best storms chances by Thursday. There is a small chance a few of those storms could be on the stronger side. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storm.
Today: Mostly sunny, Highs 86-88 beaches, 92-94 inland
Tonight: mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows 72-74 inland, 76-78 beaches.
Tuesday: mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.