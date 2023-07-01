MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As we approach the 4th of July, the weather is really getting in on the action. After a cool spring and start to summer, the heat and humidity is back. We will see partly cloudy skies today across the area. A few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out. The Pee Dee stands the best chance to see that. Highs will top out near 90 along the coast. Low 90s inland. A warm and muggy overnight. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday, except a tad bit warmer along the coast. Everyone should reach the 90 degree mark and higher. There is a very isolated chance at seeing a storm possible. As we head towards the 4th of July Holiday, it will be hot as a firecracker. Highs will be in the 90s, heat index values as high as the the mid 100s. A very isolated shot of seeing a shower and storm is possible.

After the 4th of July the heat looks to stay around, as we will see mostly sunny conditions. Heat and humidity with just an isolated shower or storm possible each and every afternoon. Perfect weather to find some water to jump into. The beach, pools, lakes and rivers will be busy! Be sure to apply that sunscreen, and take frequent breaks from the heat.