Hot and humid with a few scattered showers

Heat index values will continue to be on the rise tomorrow through the middle of the workweek. Today some places in our area reached 104, just below the heat advisory warning. This afternoon into the evening hours a weak cold front will stall in our area bring us a few scattered thunderstorms through Sunday. However, this front will not be dropping our temperatures. Highs for tomorrow will reach up into the mid-90s inland and low 90s at the beaches. Monday and Tuesday will be drier which will allow heat index values to reach over 105. The next front will inch its way down on Wednesday and cool things off, bringing a higher chance of widespread rain. Thunderstorms associated with this next front will last until the weekend. After the cold front makes its way through, high temperatures by the end of the week will be in the 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 75 inland, 77 beaches.

Tomorrow: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 at the beaches and near 92 inland.

Monday: partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.