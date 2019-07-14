Hot & Humid Week Ahead

Get ready for a hot and humid week with heat indices in the triple digits. High pressure is building in from our east lessening our chances of rain at the beginning of the work week. However, we can not rule out isolated showers in the afternoon due to day time heating. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s inland and near 90 for most of next week. When factoring in the high pressure and humidity, heat index values could exceed the 105 heat advisory mark. As for tonight, scattered showers are possible before sunset, but after that not likely.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. A slight chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s. A slight chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon.