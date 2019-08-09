Hot and humid weekend with little chances for showers and storms

Sunny, hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine today will boost temperatures back into the 90s, with some spots away from the coast heating into the upper 90s. The Heat Index, or the “feel like” temperatures will approach 105 today and Saturday. The weekend will stay dry for most places, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. The hot weather will continue through the first half of next week. We may cool down a bit by the end of next week.

Today: mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight: Warm & muggy, mostly clear. Lows 74-76

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94-98 inland, 90 beaches.

