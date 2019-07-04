Hot & humid with sct storms

News
Posted: / Updated:

Heat and humidity will continue with a chance for scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Today, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s at the beaches low to mid 90s inland, but the heat index will reach 100-105. We’ll see those showers and storms firing up with the day time heating. Some of which could be on the strong side. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with a 40% chance of those afternoon/evening showers and storms. A weak front will apporach the area Sunday night and may linger through mid week. This will keep temperatures a tad cooler, but still hot and humid and a slight chance for those afternoon and evening storms.

Today: Hot & humid, sct pm storms. Highs 88-90 beaches, 92-96 inland

Tonight: partly cloudy, lows 72-76

Friday: Hot & humid, Sct showers and storms. Highs 86-90

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker13 Team

StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson

facebook logo twitter logo
James Hopkins

James Hopkins

facebook logo twitter logo
Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

facebook logo twitter logo

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: