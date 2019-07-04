Hot & humid with sct storms

Heat and humidity will continue with a chance for scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Today, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s at the beaches low to mid 90s inland, but the heat index will reach 100-105. We’ll see those showers and storms firing up with the day time heating. Some of which could be on the strong side. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with a 40% chance of those afternoon/evening showers and storms. A weak front will apporach the area Sunday night and may linger through mid week. This will keep temperatures a tad cooler, but still hot and humid and a slight chance for those afternoon and evening storms.
Today: Hot & humid, sct pm storms. Highs 88-90 beaches, 92-96 inland
Tonight: partly cloudy, lows 72-76
Friday: Hot & humid, Sct showers and storms. Highs 86-90