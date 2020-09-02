Hotline established to help South Carolina residents facing eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A hotline has been established for anyone in South Carolina who is facing eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to call a legal assistance hotline through the South Carolina Bar and South Carolina Legal Services by dialing 1-833-958-2266.

You are asked to leave a message providing brief details about the assistance needed along with contact information and the best time of day to receive a return call.

Those who qualify for help could receive help from lawyers to negotiate payment plans and find a resolution.

“Evictions have a cascade effect on our communities, often leading to homelessness, health issues, job loss, marital and family issues, and an increase in crime,” said Betsy Goodale, director of the South Carolina Bar Pro Bono Program. “However, many evictions – and the effects they have on our society – can be avoided simply by having an attorney advocate for a tenant in the eviction process. A majority of tenants who are represented by counsel in eviction matters have a successful outcome compared to very few when unrepresented.”

According to the South Carolina Bar, South Carolina ranked first in the nation in the number of evictions prior to the pandemic.

They say moratoriums preventing eviction matters from proceeding have now expired, and because of increased unemployment in recent months, the number of tenants at risk of eviction is expected to rise.

More information about pandemic-related legal help and resources for emergency rental assistance available to South Carolinians can be found at www.scbar.org/covidhelp.

