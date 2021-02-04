House brings back small annual raises for South Carolina teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposal that would restore small annual raises for almost all teachers in South Carolina is on its way to the Senate.
The House gave final approval Tuesday to the resolution which gives teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.
The Senate approved paying the step raises during a special session in September, but the House did not take up the proposal.
If senators approve the resolution and the governor signs it, the step increases would be given to teachers in a lump sum by June 15.
The House suspended the raises to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cut tax revenues in the state too much.
