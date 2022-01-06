2 dead after house, nearby buildings damaged in 3-alarm fire in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 3-alarm house fire has left two people dead and caused extensive damage to a home in Pawleys Island and a few nearby buildings, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

Thursday morning, crews were sent to Windy Lane for the fire. Multiple agencies are working to contain it at this time, and details are limited.

According to Chief Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue, two people died in the fire and one person was able to escape.

Ocean Highway was temporarily partially blocked in that area so fire hoses could be stretched across the road, but hoses have been reconfigured and all lanes are now open.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible while crews work. News13 has a reporter headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.