House of Blues to re-open, implements safety measures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach House of Blues will reopen Monday, and has incorporated new sanitation and safety measures.

According to the House of Blues website, the entertainment venue has now incorporated strict sanitation and cleanliness protocol and training programs, pre-shift health evaluation of staff following local health regulations and sanitized cleaning protocols before, during and after operating hours.

The venue will also have a reduced guest capacity, installment of sanitation stations throughout the venue, touch-less menus and payment options, and proper spacing of tables and installment of partitions throughout the venue.

To view a full list of their safety measures and what they expect from guests, you can visit here.

