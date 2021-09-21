House of Hope of the Pee Dee seeking volunteers to finish HOPE Village

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — House of Hope of the Pee Dee have been working hard since September 11, 2020 to open Hope Village. This tiny homes project is set to serve as a community for the homeless in the Pee Dee area. During the pandemic, Development Manager, Vicki McVey says it slowed the progress down such as laborer and construction costs. Everything is back up to speed, but they are in need of some helping hands.

“As our executive director always says that team work makes the dream work and that absolutely is acclaimable here. We couldn’t do it alone,” McVey said. “Each one of these homes are going to have their own house number and street address. So, you’re not homeless when you have your own street address to go to and when the children come off the bus or come home, their coming home to mom and their own place that’s their space,” McVey continued.

McVey also stated that they have been working with groups in the community already to get things done in time for the opening in a few weeks.

“We have some landscaping projects to finish, an overall cleanup of the property here on Darlington Street as well as assembling some furniture. So if somebody in the community if you have a church group, a civic organization or a group through your office if you’re interested in participating we welcome all the help that we can get,” McVey said.

Whether it’s helping plant trees or moving furniture, staff say they are happy to see this dream come true.

“The progress has been tremendous and we’re very excited, very grateful that we’re around the corner and going to have our first few residents by mid October,” McVey said.

They will have another volunteering opportunity Saturday, September 25th and ask that you bring gloves and tools as well. If you would like to volunteer you can contact McVey at (843) 667-9000 or email mmcvey@hofh.org for more information.