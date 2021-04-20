House of Hope Pee Dee hopeful to open tiny homes this fall

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The House of Hope Tiny Homes Project is on track to open this fall.

Bryan Braddock, the organization’s executive direction, said the pandemic has caused delays ad even increased the prices on building the tiny homes.

“It’s definitely increased our prices for building materials and construction costs to the point where we thought we were going to be around 20,000 a unit but we’re going to be around 30,000 a unit,” Braddock said

Although the organization has experienced a hold up in the construction process, Wanda Vereen, Director of the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, says she’s been with House of Hope Pee Dee for 16 years so she’s seen the need for the Tiny Homes and what it will mean to the community.



“It would mean the world to the community. The homes are a great necessity but along with the homes coupled with these resources, the life skills and everything that we can bring together with being in a stable home will make contributing members to society once again,” Vereen says.

Braddock says there’s ways people can get involved with helping with the Tiny Home process. You can call Bryan Braddock at House of Hope Pee Dee (843) 667-9000.



“We’re opening up some different sponsorship opportunities, they’ll be sidewalks and we are going to have those as names of streets. We’re going to have a garden area that we are looking for a sponsor for, a little courtyard area, playgrounds and different things,” Braddock says.

Braddock stated he’s hopeful they will have families in homes come this Fall.