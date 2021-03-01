House of Raeford returns to Pee Dee with 40-pound cases of bulk chicken on sale: order now

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – House of Raeford Farms is bringing another fresh bulk chicken sale to the Pee Dee with great prices on boneless chicken breast, thighs, drumsticks, and wings.

But you’ll need to pre-order on their website before noon on March 9. All sales must be pre-ordered online.

A refrigerated tractor-trailer will provide easy pickup for customers looking for everything from boneless breast and thighs to tenders and wings. House of Raeford Farms personnel will deliver the chicken to the your vehicle.

Pick up is on March 11 between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Dillon Motor Speedway, 1436 Old Race Track Rd in Dillon.

For sale are:

$25 – 40 lb Case of Drumsticks

$23 – 40 lb Case of Bone in Skin on Thigh

$55 – 40 lb Case of Boneless Breast

$45 – 40 lb Case of Boneless Thighs

$75 – 40 lb Case of Tenders

$105 – 40 lb Case of Party Wings

Chicken Sausage available

Remember, you must order online first and orders end on March 9th at noon. Here’s how to order:



1. Visit https://houseofraeford.store/collections/dillon-sc-3-11-21

2. Choose the case quantity you want.

3. Select pick-up time.

4. Pay by checking out via PayPal. (credit or debit card option)

5. Record your order number … you’ll need that at pick up.

5. They will load your order when you arrive on March 11