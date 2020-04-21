How our local beach communities are handling the Governor’s decision to allow beaches to reopen

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – On Monday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he canceled his order to close public beach accesses across South Carolina, allowing local governments to make those decisions. The public accesses would be allowed to reopen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after that, the City of Myrtle Beach said it planned to keep public beach accesses and parking areas closed until the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise, or the emergency order is rescinded.

We asked all of our area beach communities what they planned to do about the latest announcement from the Governor. Here’s what they told us:

Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking to remain closed for now

North Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking to open Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Horry County unincorporated beaches: Public beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of Horry County will reopen on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Atlantic Beach: Decision expected by Tuesday

Surfside Beach: No decision announced yet

Georgetown County beaches: Decision not yet made

Pawleys Island: Decision expected Tuesday morning

