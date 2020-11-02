How third-party candidates will influence NC’s presidential election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election will be heavily influenced by swing states, the presence of third-party candidates on the ballot increases the unpredictability of which presidential nominee will win North Carolina.

According to a recent poll conducted by The New York Times/ Siena College, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is up three points in North Carolina in his race against President Donald Trump. Both candidates and their teams continue to ramp up campaigning efforts in the Tar Heel State as Election Day nears, hoping to gain enough support to secure North Carolina’s popular and electoral votes.

In addition to the Democrat and Republican presidential nominees, voters will also notice third-party candidates on the ballot. Although third-party candidates typically get the minority of the votes submitted in presidential elections, they can hold a major influence in the outcome of who is elected.

UNC Charlotte Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, Eric Heberlig, points to the 2016 presidential election between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump as an example, citing the election results in the swing state of Michigan. He said when third-party candidates are on the ballot, it increases the chance that votes will be siphoned off from the major party candidates.

“Third-party candidates in 2016 played a pretty critical role. They got a higher proportion of the vote than they usually do,” said Heberlig. “And arguably, by pulling votes away from the major party candidates, since it was so close nationally, could have affected the outcome. Particularly in states like Michigan, it’s pretty clear that the Green Party candidate took enough votes from Hilary Clinton in Michigan, that it flipped the state to Trump. And that’s what the major party candidates really worry about in terms of third-party candidates. Not that they’re going to lose them. But they’re going to lose a small proportion of the voters.”

North Carolina is considered a toss-up in the race for president.

“North Carolina is polling so close that the third-party candidates could affect the outcome of the state. It wouldn’t take the third-party candidate pulling too many votes from either Trump or Biden to flip the results the other way, that’s just how close we are,” said Heberlig.

Heberlig says having third-party candidates on the ballot gives voters options to select a nominee who better reflects their views and beliefs. However, he says most voters choose to go with major party candidates, in part, because of their increased possibility of winning the race.

