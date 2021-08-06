How to save big during the SC tax free holiday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – What’s better than the tax free weekend? Coupling those savings with store discounts!

Many retailers are sweetening the pot, luring in customers with extra savings during the tax free holiday, which is August 6-8 in South Carolina. The holiday coincides with back to school shopping.

And perhaps no one is more excited about going back to school than 9-year-old Molly Covington.

“I’ve gotten clothes for the first through third day of school, and I’ve chosen my hairstyles and everything,” she exclaimed.

With three children, her mother, Michele Covington, could give a course on savings.

“I have a couple of email lists that I’m on. Southern Savers, and stuff like that, that will send compilations and stuff like that. It’s really very helpful if you’re busy because they’ll say here is a list of school supplies and here is what costs that much at this store and that store, so it makes it a lot easier to figure out where to go for what,” Covington said.

And if you have a favorite retailer for your back to school shopping, you’d be wise to sign up for their savings programs now so you get first dibs on the deals.

From Target’s Circle app to Best Buy’s Student Deals, saving 6% on tax sure goes a lot further when you can combine the discounts.

“When you think about that combination of the deals, the savings that potentially go on, along with coupling tax free, I don’t know of any better time to buy than right now,” Steve Hoskie, the Best Buy Sales Manager in Spartanburg, said.

For instance, this tax holiday at Best Buy you can snag several store deals on tax free items:

up to $250 off select MacBook models

up to $300 off select windows laptops

$160 off select Beats Studio3 headphones

And this year especially, parents can really use the deals since inflation has caused price increases on everything from notebooks to backpacks.

Beyond the sales, there are other smart ways to save. Stores like Once Upon A Child in Greenville sell lightly worn clothing for kids up to age 18 and will buy yours too, as long as it’s in good condition.

Grandmother Angela Crumpler is buying fall wardrobes for three grandkids, so she appreciates more than just the reduced prices.

“We bring our stuff back here to resell for them becasue they grow out of it so quickly,” said Crumpler.

That’s why clothing is the biggest tax free category, in addition to school supplies, bedding, and did we mention most shoes.

Molly Covington may only be 9, but she has some great shopping advice.

“So when they are at the store and they’re looking at stuff they should not buy it, they should go to another store and compare the prices.”

And don’t forget, the tax free holiday applies to online retailers, too. So that comparison shopping has never been easier.

Keep in mind, whenever there is a big savings event, scammers like to get in on it. The Department of Consumer Affairs warns shoppers be on alert. If possible, use a credit card when online shopping instead of a debit card since it offers more fraud protections.