HTC offers 30 scholarships for graduating high school seniors

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – HTC encourages graduating high school seniors to apply for the Foundation for Rural Service scholarship to help with college tuition.

HTC wants local high school seniors to apply for one of 30 Foundation for Rural Service college scholarships. The FRS scholarship can be used to cover expenses for those looking to attend a two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

Eligible students must: have a parent that is an HTC member, is a graduating high school senior, is a United States citizen, sponsored by a current NTCA, accepted by an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school, has at least a C grade average, and shows interest in returning to a rural community after graduation.

Each scholarship starts at $2,000 and is offered to students in the National Telecommunications Cooperative Associations service area. HTC will give an additional $500 if a student from the area is selected to receive the award, totaling the scholarship to $2500.

Students can apply for the scholarship online before the March 6 deadline. When applying, students should select HTC in Conway, SC from the employer section.