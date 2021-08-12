HTC to receive $9.8M for broadband access in rural areas

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County Telephone Cooperative is to receive nearly $10 million in federal funding to help establish broadband in rural areas without sufficient access to high-speed internet.

The funding comes as part of a larger $167 million investment from the US Department of Agriculture to deploy fiber-to-the-premises broadband service in rural South Carolina.

The funded service areas include 2,889 households, 11 educational facilities, and three essential community facilities spread over 184.27 square miles.

The investments being announced today are part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program (PDF, 3.8 MB) as well as other funds made available for the program since 2018. USDA expects to begin inviting applications for a third round of program funds in the coming weeks.

These investments will benefit people in rural Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.