Huge brown trout caught in Missouri tops world record set in Arkansas

BRANSON, Mo. (News release) – A massive brown trout was caught in Missouri on Lake Taneycomo last Wednesday, one that set the trout world abuzz.

The trout, caught by fishing guide Bill Babler, weighed 40 pounds, 6 ounces, was 41.25 inches long and had a girth of 28 inches.

It will easily smash Missouri’s current brown trout record, once confirmed, and tops the world record for 4-pound line class brown trout, which was caught in Arkansas. That mark was 40 pounds, 4 ounces.

It’s also 2.5 pounds shy of the world record for any line class, which was caught in New Zealand in 2013.

The previous best brown trout in Missouri was 34 pounds, 10 ounces, also caught in Lake Taneycomo. Babler caught his brown using a pink Berkley PowerBait worm fishing the upper part of the lake. He was using 3.6-pound test tline on a 7-foot custom-made rod and spinning reel.

Photo credit: Lilley’s Landing Resort and Marina