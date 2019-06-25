Human remains found in SC most likely woman at least 25 years old

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews found additional human remains Monday while searching in Seneca.

This search was conducted after a dog found human remains near Asbury Drive on June 17.

Approximately 35 people started searching at about 9 a.m., according to Seneca Police Chief John Covington.

At about 1 p.m., Seneca firefighters found remains near Beech Drive, Covington said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crew found an upper torso and a head.

Coroner Karl Addis said these remains are presumed to be associated with the right pelvic bone and right femur that were found June 17.

The coroner previously told us those remains most likely belong to a woman between 25 and 45-years-old, with an estimated height of between 5’1″ to 5’7″ tall.

The remains found Monday were in a state of advanced decomposition, according to Addis.

The coroner’s office removed the remains for forensic exam. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Beech Drive and surrounding area residents have been asked to report anything of suspicious nature.