Humane Society rescues 30 to 40 abandoned kittens and cats in Florence, foster families needed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are looking into why 30 to 40 cats and kittens were abandoned at a home in Florence.

“This took people totally by surprise and sometimes it’s not always easy to see,” said Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society. “But, again, if we can help on the front end and get animals out of a bad situation before it becomes 30-40 it’s just so much easier to deal with.”

Boswell said the facility received a call on Tuesday from a concerned neighbor but she wasn’t expecting the staff would find 30 to 40 cats and kittens abandoned around feces, urine, trash, and no food.

“What we found was completely horrifying in a lot of ways,” Boswell said. The situation is a difficult one for many reasons, Boswell added, one being there is not enough space in the facility to keep all of the animals.

The staff has been able to rescue 12 cats and three of them have been fostered so far.

“I couldn’t believe people could do that,” said Cindy Streett, one of the fosters. She has kittens and cats of her own and said she was devastated when she saw the facility’s post on social media.

“I’m a little angry by it, but also hurt, and I just hope more people will take the time to really get out and help,” said Strett.

Law enforcement said they are working toward finding out more information on the situation to determine any legal action.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call Dean at the shelter, 843.629.5456 or email Jayne at boswell.Jayne@gmail.com. You can also go on the facilities website for more information.